Shawn R. Phillips Sells 10,593 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.04. 166,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $394.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.