Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Down 81.5% in April

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,700 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the April 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Selina Hospitality stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,961,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNA remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,280,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Selina Hospitality has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.62.
Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.
