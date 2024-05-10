Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Duolingo, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.75.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.96 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.12.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,223 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Duolingo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

