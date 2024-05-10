Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 354 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 536.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $87.58. 422,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,875. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

