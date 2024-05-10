Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,993 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 2.5% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 2,432,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,438. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

