Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 18,107 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 2.6% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.90. 12,159,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

