Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $7.64 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.3% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 275,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 8,361,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,768,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

