Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of V.F. worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 48.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in V.F. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 792,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 4,611,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

View Our Latest Report on VFC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.