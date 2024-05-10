Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys 736 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 168,738 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 5,218,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,249. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.