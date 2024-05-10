Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Papa John’s International worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 1,728,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

