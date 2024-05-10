Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.91. Savara shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 167,149 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Savara

Savara Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $643.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,866,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 1,192,730 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.