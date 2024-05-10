Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.92

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 36003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1195739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

