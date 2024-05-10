Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Raised by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,331 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.84. 108,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,574. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

