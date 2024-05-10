Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at BTIG Research

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

RBLX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,383,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,953. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 23.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

