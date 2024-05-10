Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Roblox Stock Down 22.1 %

Roblox stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

