Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 24,354,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.74. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

