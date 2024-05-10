Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,103 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $28,702.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at $31,526,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

NYSE HGTY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Hagerty

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.