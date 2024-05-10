Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Raised to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

REYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.3 %

REYN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 408,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.