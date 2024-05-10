Reviewing VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 13.41% 10.35% 0.54% VersaBank 17.59% 12.14% 1.11%

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.2% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lloyds Banking Group and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus price target of $73.44, indicating a potential upside of 2,619.91%. VersaBank has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Lloyds Banking Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lloyds Banking Group is more favorable than VersaBank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and VersaBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $18.79 billion 2.29 $6.79 billion $0.38 7.11 VersaBank $176.45 million 1.42 $31.26 million $1.27 7.62

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats VersaBank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt financing services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and institutions. The Insurance, Pensions, and Investments segment offers insurance, investment, and pension management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, AMC, Embark Group, Citra, IWeb, Cavendish Online, and Tusker brand names. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

