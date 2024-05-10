Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Up to $6.31

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.78. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 252,976 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $852.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 61.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 200,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 179,317 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.