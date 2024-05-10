RB Global, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

RB Global has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. RB Global has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RB Global to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

RBA stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. 1,823,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,497. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

