Raymond James Weighs in on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXE. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.
NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.7 %
NexGen Energy stock opened at C$11.01 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06).
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.