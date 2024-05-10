Raymond James Increases Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$20.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADN. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ADN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$18.09. 5,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$15.50 and a one year high of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$312.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

