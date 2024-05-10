Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:METCB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 25,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
