Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2376 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 25,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

