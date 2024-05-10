Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.060-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $601.5 million-$608.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.5 million. Qualys also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.350 EPS.
Qualys Trading Down 0.6 %
QLYS stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $150.97. 194,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,043. Qualys has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.51.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
