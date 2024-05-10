Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Cut by Wedbush

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nintendo in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $12.33. 3,748,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,414. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

