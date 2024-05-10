Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Increased by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

CELH stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $396,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

