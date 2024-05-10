Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Increased by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 627,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

