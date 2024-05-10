Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Lowered by Analyst

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for RumbleOn in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMBL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

RumbleOn Stock Performance

RMBL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. RumbleOn has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The business had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a negative net margin of 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in RumbleOn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 10.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

