PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in April

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

UNLRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.