PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in April

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
UNLRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
