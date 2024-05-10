Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. Prothena has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

