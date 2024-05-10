Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.35. 979,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

