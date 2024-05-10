Prossimo Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 483,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,935,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HCA traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $326.45. 654,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.06 and its 200-day moving average is $299.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,033 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

