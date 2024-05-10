Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,391,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,987,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $539.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

