Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 628 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

About Occidental Petroleum

Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

