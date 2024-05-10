Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the period. Post makes up about 1.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Post worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Post by 12.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Post by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 6.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Post by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 68,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

POST traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 362,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,097 shares of company stock worth $952,272. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

