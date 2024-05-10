Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pollard Banknote Price Performance

PBL stock traded down C$1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.32. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$22.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$874.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBL

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Company insiders own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.