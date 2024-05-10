Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $224,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $262.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

