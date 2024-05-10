Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,731 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Insider Activity

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

