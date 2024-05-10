Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,517,000 after acquiring an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 119,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,382,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 398.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $433.62. The company had a trading volume of 329,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,116. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.72.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,980 shares of company stock worth $23,053,480 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

