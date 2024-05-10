Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,948,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479,914. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

