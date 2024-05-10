Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 20.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PRM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 622,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

