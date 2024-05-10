PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $179.79. 4,100,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.82.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

