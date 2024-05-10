PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues Earnings Results

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 343,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,892. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares in the company, valued at $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

