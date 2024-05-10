Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Short Interest Down 64.9% in April

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Paltalk news, major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $63,104.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,477,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,049 shares of company stock worth $94,631. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PALT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,326. Paltalk has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Paltalk ( NASDAQ:PALT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

