Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Palomar worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. 14,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

