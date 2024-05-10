Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,424,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,819. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $482.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

