Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ouster had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 106.16%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. Ouster updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. 4,622,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,825. The company has a market capitalization of $502.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $290,359. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

