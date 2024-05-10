OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:OTCM traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.33 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 76.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

