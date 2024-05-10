ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49).
Shares of ORIC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $16.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
